Safety buoys placed across Cedar River in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Cedar River safety was job one Thursday as safety buoys were installed at two points in Mower County.

A crew from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources first reinstalled an orange buoy safety line, also known as a barrier float, above Ramsey Dam before installing a new barrier bloat above the dam in downtown Austin. Workers also removed tree-related hazards all the way to the Minnesota/Iowa border.

“As more people – locals and tourists – seem to be paddling the Cedar River State Water Trail, this is a welcomed addition by the DNR to enhance the safety of water recreation here,” says Tim Ruzek, Cedar River Watershed District’s outreach coordinator.

Paddlers and boaters will be able to see the orange warning for not going further downstream due to the dam and the barrier also offers a line anchored to each side of the river for getting safely to the shoreline. The Cedar River Watershed District continues to work with the DNR and the City of Austin to explore possible funding, including state bonding, to create a safe portage around the downtown dam.