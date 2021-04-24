Safely shopping at garage sales this season

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - With summer right around the corner, it might be a good time to start organizing a garage sale. But with a pandemic still on the mind, how can you sell that furniture and box of old books safely?

Julie Seavey's yard sale is this weekend, and so far, business has been good. With the events of the last year draining some people, Seavey knows that many want to get out and get some fresh air. She believes a garage sale is the best way to do that safely.

"It gets everybody out, young, old, they're out having fun, masks, no masks. I think everybody just wants to be with somebody."

As garage sale season gets into full swing, if you plan on going to a few, health experts recommend keeping your distance from others, wear a mask and carry some hand sanitizer. For vendors, experts recommend those holding a sale have masks on hand, as well as a sanitizing station, and encourage social distancing. Another couple of ways to keep customers safe that experts recommend: consider making your garage sale cash free by using services like PayPal and Venmo, and even holding one virtually.