Safe trick-or-treating

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As children go door to door trick-or-treating on Halloween, it could worry some parents.
Unfortunately, level 1 and level 2 sex offenders are not public knowlegde. However, you can go online and search for registered sex offenders in your area because level 3 offenders will be posted.
Darrel Hildebrant with the Rochester Police Department said the number one way to keep your children safe is by always staying with them. If you don't feel comfortable going from house to house to trick-or-treat, Hildebrant recommends going to local churches or the Apache Mall.
