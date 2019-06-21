AUSTIN, Minn. – Stealing a safe gets a man 10 years of supervised probation.
Devon Donial Dorsey, 22 of Rochester, was sentenced Friday on one count of 1st degree burglary. Austin police say he stole safe from a home in the 2100 block of 1st Avenue NE on February 16. Officers say they followed a blood trail and drag marks to find the safe in a garage across the street and Dorsey with dried blood on his shoes and hands.
In addition to the decade of probation, Dorsey must pay $1,000 restitution.
Related Content
- Safe thief sentenced in Mower County
- Mower County fugitive sentenced
- Jet ski thief sentenced
- Missing child from Mower County found safe
- Second sentence in Mower County drug bust
- Prison sentence for Mower County abduction
- Fence-crasher sentenced in Mower County
- Prison sentence for Mower County drug death
- Window-puncher sentenced in Mower County
- Texas man sentenced for Mower County theft
Scroll for more content...