Safe thief sentenced in Mower County

Devon Dorsey Devon Dorsey

Police say they followed blood trail right to him.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 3:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Stealing a safe gets a man 10 years of supervised probation.

Devon Donial Dorsey, 22 of Rochester, was sentenced Friday on one count of 1st degree burglary. Austin police say he stole safe from a home in the 2100 block of 1st Avenue NE on February 16. Officers say they followed a blood trail and drag marks to find the safe in a garage across the street and Dorsey with dried blood on his shoes and hands.

In addition to the decade of probation, Dorsey must pay $1,000 restitution.

