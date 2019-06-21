Safe thief sentenced in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – Stealing a safe gets a man 10 years of supervised probation.

Devon Donial Dorsey, 22 of Rochester, was sentenced Friday on one count of 1st degree burglary. Austin police say he stole safe from a home in the 2100 block of 1st Avenue NE on February 16. Officers say they followed a blood trail and drag marks to find the safe in a garage across the street and Dorsey with dried blood on his shoes and hands.

In addition to the decade of probation, Dorsey must pay $1,000 restitution.