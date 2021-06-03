Safe theft sending Austin man to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man who took a plea deal over the theft of a safe is going to prison.

Dustin Palfrey Cummings, 43 of Austin, was initially charged with 12 felonies and finally pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, two counts of violent felon in possession of a firearm, and a firearm violation by a violent felon.

Cummings was accused of stealing a safe in Adams Township on December 31, 2018. Investigators say the safe contained several firearms, including five rifles and two shotguns.

Cummings was sentenced Thursday to five years behind bars, with credit for 382 days already served.