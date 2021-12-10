'Safe at Home' program ensuring confidentiality for domestic violence victims

MASON CITY, Iowa - According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 10 million adults experience domestic violence annually in the U.S. A nationwide program aims to ensure their safety.

The 'Safe at Home' program provides address confidentiality by utilizing a substitute address, mail forwarding, and confidential voter registration and absentee voting.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate was in Mason City Thursday morning, meeting with members of North Iowa law enforcement agencies to talk about the importance of the program.

"Iowa's a great state, but unfortunately, we do have some challenges, and one of them is domestic violence and those sort of attacks. We want to offer people an opportunity to be able to come out of the shadows and retake their lives."

One supporter of the program is Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals.

"I think this is a great law that's going to help victims that want help to keep themselves safe and start rebuilding their lives. How can we be wrong with this?"

Almost 1,200 Iowans are currently enrolled in the 'Safe at Home' program. If you or someone you know who are interested in the program, click here.