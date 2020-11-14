Safe and Healthy Home Kits for seniors in Rochester

Family Service Rochester is distributing Safe And Healthy Home Kits to seniors in the community through their membership with Meals On Wheels America. The organization has already distributed 200 kits, with still more to go.

The home kits include carbon monoxide detectors, weather radios, first aid kits, and cleaning supplies.

Focusing on allowing seniors to live independently, volunteers with Family Service Rochester will assist those who need help with any installation.

Many midwesterners travel to warmer climates during winter months.

With COVID-19, seniors are staying put in their homes, making now the perfect time to make sure their houses are ready for the cold weather.

April Sutor of Family Service Rochester explains, “It's a good opportunity if they need some of these things installed, and look at some other things that might need some attention in their homes. So whether it's inside or out, our volunteers are there to help seniors with things whether they're here normally or not, things they maybe are not used to taking care of."

Other items in the kit include a night light and a smoke detector replacement.

If you or someone you know needs a kit -- you can give Family Service Rochester a call at (507) 287-2010.