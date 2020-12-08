Safe Harbor Deadline to Confirm Election Outcomes in Most States

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tonight marks a critical deadline in confirming the outcome of electoral college results in the presidential election.

The safe harbor deadline is a key date which all but cements the results of the general election in any state that is able to meet it. The deadline stipulates electoral votes from states that certify their election results and settle any election-related legal challenges within them by tonight at midnight are conclusive, and must be counted by Congress.

This typically routine process dates back to 1887, but is receiving additional attention this year as President Trump mounts legal challenges in several key states.

KIMT News 3 Political Analyst Rayce Hardy says election-related lawsuits in states that meet tonight's deadline are far less likely to have any impact on election results, with Congress bound to accept their electoral votes.

"If you want to bring a lawsuit after today, it's not going to have anything to do with the count on December 14th. It's too late after that," Hardy said.

So far it appears every state with the exception of Wisconsin will meet the safe harbor deadline. However, even if a state misses the deadline, their electoral votes are still overwhelmingly likely to be accepted by Congress when they count electoral ballots on January 6th.