Safe City Nights Returns to Rochester

Rochester's Safe City Nights series returned Tuesday night after a two-year absence.

The community bonding experience between first responders and the people of Rochester took place outside Jefferson Elementary.

Several booths were put up by law enforcement, city officials, and other first responders at the event.

Tuesday night's event was the first of four for the summer series, with the next Safe City Nights event taking place at Hope Summit Church.

Mayor Kim Norton was among the city officials at the event and said Safe City Nights is about bettering community relations.

"We have had a couple of rough years, both with social unrest, as well as increased safety concerns and then the pandemic. So, this is a time for the community to come together and grow those relationships. That really is what it is all about," Norton said.

People can check out the next Safe City Nights event at Hope Summit Church from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 27.