Safe At Home program aims to help keep domestic violence victims safe

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a problem that can be found in virtually every community across the country, including in North Iowa -domestic violence.

"It touches us all, in all kinds of communities, urban and rural. Last year, all 99 Iowa counties experienced at least one domestic violence conviction, totaling more than 2,700 convictions statewide."

During this year's Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's office is spreading awareness of a program that protects survivors from their abusers. The Safe at Home program allows survivors' addresses to be removed from public records, and provides a substitute address, mail forwarding, and confidential voter registration and absentee voting.

"Over 630 participants across the state right now are in it, and they're able to do that without fear of their address becoming public record, and it helps save lives."

The program, which is available in 36 other states, is available for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, trafficking or stalking.

"We hope that others in Iowa spread the word that there's help for them so they can come out of the shadows and resume some level of normalcy."

