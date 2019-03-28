SAW: GHV's Reece Smith

GARNER, Iowa – Each week, KIMT highlight a student-athlete who demonstrates hard work and dedication to the game and their academics. Our Student-Athlete of the Week has had lots of cross country and track top finishes, but wants more titles. He also has big plans for college.

“Yeah, we kind of had a family curse,” said Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s Reece Smith. “I finally broke that this past fall.”

Smith is referring to him and his brother both having exceptional finishes at state championship events until this past fall where Reece was crowned Class 2A’s cross country state champion. He says that win is a big confidence booster for track this spring.

“It’s for sure a confidence booster. You just have a lot more faith in yourself coming up short numerous times like I have,” Smith said. “(It is) kind of hard on somebody so getting that first state championship out of the way I think is a nice thing to have done.”

But Smith is not content leaving high school with only one title to his credit.

“For track this season I’m looking to take home gold in the two-mile, mile, and then we have a good d-med (relay) so hopefully we can take home a top-five finish in that.”

So what is the key in doing so?

“Staying healthy is the biggest thing obviously,” said Smith. “I think I’m the best kid in the state. I don’t really compare myself to anybody else, I just want to do the best I can.”

Regardless of what our Student-Athlete of the Wek accomplishes on the track this season, his track career won’t be over. He will suit up in the black and gold at the University of Iowa for cross country and track. He will also attend medical school there to become a surgeon.

“Coach just really believed in me, I love the program, and have always been a fan of the Hawkeyes so it all worked out pretty well.”

If you’d like to nominate a Student-Athlete of the Week, click here.