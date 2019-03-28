Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

SAW: GHV's Reece Smith

The senior has experienced the taste of success and aims for more state titles this spring.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 11:17 PM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 11:17 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

GARNER, Iowa – Each week, KIMT highlight a student-athlete who demonstrates hard work and dedication to the game and their academics. Our Student-Athlete of the Week has had lots of cross country and track top finishes, but wants more titles. He also has big plans for college.

“Yeah, we kind of had a family curse,” said Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s Reece Smith. “I finally broke that this past fall.”

Smith is referring to him and his brother both having exceptional finishes at state championship events until this past fall where Reece was crowned Class 2A’s cross country state champion. He says that win is a big confidence booster for track this spring.

“It’s for sure a confidence booster. You just have a lot more faith in yourself coming up short numerous times like I have,” Smith said. “(It is) kind of hard on somebody so getting that first state championship out of the way I think is a nice thing to have done.”

But Smith is not content leaving high school with only one title to his credit.

“For track this season I’m looking to take home gold in the two-mile, mile, and then we have a good d-med (relay) so hopefully we can take home a top-five finish in that.”

So what is the key in doing so?

“Staying healthy is the biggest thing obviously,” said Smith. “I think I’m the best kid in the state. I don’t really compare myself to anybody else, I just want to do the best I can.”

Regardless of what our Student-Athlete of the Wek accomplishes on the track this season, his track career won’t be over. He will suit up in the black and gold at the University of Iowa for cross country and track. He will also attend medical school there to become a surgeon.

“Coach just really believed in me, I love the program, and have always been a fan of the Hawkeyes so it all worked out pretty well.”

If you’d like to nominate a Student-Athlete of the Week, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Tracking a chance for rain to end the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

IOWA FEELS CONFIDENT

Image

NIACC DEFEATS NCMC

Image

SAW REECE SMITH

Image

Special Olympics Funding

Image

Ending domestic violence

Image

Coffee roasters need your vote

Image

Immigration rights

Image

Warmest Day of the Year...So Far

Image

Tracking a Cooler Thursday & Friday

Image

'Movers for Moms' program gets underway

Community Events