SUV/semi collision in Dodge County injures one person

WASIOJA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Dodge Center woman is hurt after an SUV/semi collision Wednesday morning.

It happened a little before 9:30 am on Highway 14 in Dodge County. The Minnesota State Patrol says both the SUV and the semi were eastbound when they collided near mile marker 194. The driver of the SUV, Chelsey Marie Smith, 31 of Dodge Center, was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, Seth Patrick Overend, 28 of Eyota, and a 7-year-old passenger in the semi were not hurt.

The State Patrol says the road was snow and ice covered at the time of this crash and all occupants were wearing their seat belts.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.