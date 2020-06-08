SUV/garbage truck collision in Olmsted County injures one

KALMAR TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One driver is injured when an SUV collides with a garbage truck Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 9:30 am at the intersection of Highway 14 and 60th Avenue NW. Nevin Michel Kamel, 41 of Woodburn, was driving east and crashed with the southbound garbage truck driven by Daniel James Styer, 55 of Eyota.

Kamel suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. Styer was not hurt.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with this accident.