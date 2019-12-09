SUV rollover injures five in Dodge County

KASSON, Minn. – Five people are hurt after an SUV overturns in Dodge County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Jessie Corinne Shaffer, 36 of New Richland, was driving west on Highway 14 when she went off the road near mile marker 197 around 12:10 pm Monday and rolled in the right ditch.

Shafer and four passengers, all from New Richland, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. The passengers are Bryan Alan Hoffman, 40 and three children under the age of six.

The State Patrol says road conditions were snowy and icy when this accident occurred.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Kasson Fire Department assisted at the scene.