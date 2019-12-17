SUV hits semi in Olmsted County

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An SUV crashed into a semi trailer early Tuesday evening in Olmsted County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Walter Allen Brown, 60 of Winona, had stopped his semi in the median on westbound Interstate 90 to turn left onto southbound Highway 63. The State Patrol says Brown’s trailer was partially blocking the northbound lanes of Highway 63 and was crashed into by Carol Ann Schomburg, 64 of Rochester.
Schomburg was taken to St. Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Brown was not harmed.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire Department, and May Ambulance assisted with this accident, which happened around 5:47 pm.
