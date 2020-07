CHARLES CITY, Iowa – No one was hurt in a serious two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon in Charles City.

Police say Ronald Dean Feeks, 71 of Osage, had stopped his pickup truck in the southbound lane of the 1500 block of South Grand Avenue when he was hit around 3:22 pm by the southbound SUV driven by Rodney Dean Ames, 56 of Clear Lake.

Neither driver was injured but police say the estimated damage to both vehicles is around $40,000.