HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An SUV and pickup truck collided Thursday afternoon on Highway 63 at the Olmsted/Mower county line.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 3 pm as a 2017 Kia Sorrento was stopped on southbound 63 to turn left onto a county road and was hit from behind by a 1998 Ford F150 truck.
The State Patrol says the Sorrento was driven by a 63-year-old woman from Stewartville and the Ford was driven by a 28-year-old man from Siren, Wisconsin. The State Patrol describes this as a personal injury accident but has not identified who was hurt or how severely.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire/Rescue, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with this crash.
Related Content
- SUV and pickup crash south of Stewartville
- SUV and pickup collide in Stewartville
- One hurt in pickup/SUV crash in Rochester
- Two-vehicle crash in Stewartville
- Man injured in pickup truck crash south of Rochester
- SUV crashes into Austin backyard
- Stewartville school lunch survey
- Rollover north of Stewartville
- Stewartville brush dump closed
- Stewartville’s sidewalk situation