SUV and pickup crash south of Stewartville

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An SUV and pickup truck collided Thursday afternoon on Highway 63 at the Olmsted/Mower county line.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 3 pm as a 2017 Kia Sorrento was stopped on southbound 63 to turn left onto a county road and was hit from behind by a 1998 Ford F150 truck.

The State Patrol says the Sorrento was driven by a 63-year-old woman from Stewartville and the Ford was driven by a 28-year-old man from Siren, Wisconsin. The State Patrol describes this as a personal injury accident but has not identified who was hurt or how severely.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire/Rescue, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with this crash.