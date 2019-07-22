SUV and pickup collide in Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – A pickup truck and an SUV collided in Stewartville Monday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol has not released the names of the drivers but is calling it a personal injury accident.
An SUV driven by a 20-year-old Spring Valley man was northbound on Highway 63 around 9:40 am and tried to turn left onto Highway 30. A southbound pickup driven by an 82-year-old man from Stewartville tried to swerve but could not avoid a crash. The truck hit the SUV on the driver’s side.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.
