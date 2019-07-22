Clear

SUV and pickup collide in Stewartville

State Patrol has not identified the drivers.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 2:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – A pickup truck and an SUV collided in Stewartville Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol has not released the names of the drivers but is calling it a personal injury accident.

An SUV driven by a 20-year-old Spring Valley man was northbound on Highway 63 around 9:40 am and tried to turn left onto Highway 30. A southbound pickup driven by an 82-year-old man from Stewartville tried to swerve but could not avoid a crash. The truck hit the SUV on the driver’s side.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Tracking sunny skies all this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Innovative City

Image

Historic Wet Weather

Image

Lawn Mower Safety

Image

Tree and Brush Removal

Image

Storm Damage Cleanup

Image

My Money: How to refinance your home

Image

My Money: When to start a college savings account

Image

Tracking Plenty of Sunshine for Monday

Image

Severe weather clean up in Olmsted County

Image

New sign aims to deter drug dealers

Community Events