SUPPORT SMALL TOWN BUSINESSES

Small business Saturday may have come and gone, but with the holidays fast approaching - and small shops feeling the impact of the pandemic - shopping local around the holidays can make a big difference to small business owners in small towns.

One locally-owned business, Big Girl Stickers and Stems in Chatfield, works with local vendors who supply dozens of homemade goods for purchase.

Store owner, Melissa Burnett, says “Most of the money/profits we make within our business, actually goes right back into our community... we love to shop local ourselves."

Throughout the pandemic, like many others, the small shop has strived to keep customers and staff safe.

This year has allowed shop owners to get creative with ideas to keep drawing in business, like acquiring new inventory to meet customers needs.

What Burnett enjoys most about being a small business owner is getting to talk to people from all over, and make their needs come to life, as many items being sold are made in house.

She suggests those who've never shopped small before, to grab a coffee, walk down the street and stop into a few.

She explains, "I think you'd be surprised at how much you can actually buy in your small town., and what people have to offer, and the customer service that you recieve."

The City of Chatfield is working directly with small businesses this holiday season to draw shoppers into the town.

This weekend customers were entered into a giveaway if they visited a certain number of local stores.