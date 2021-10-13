STORMTEAM3: Will Showers Hold Together This Morning?

As a low-pressure system departs the central plains this morning, it will continue to work towards the northeast bringing showers and isolated t-storms to the Midwest.

Locally, a line of showers will work through the viewing area this morning and into the early lunchtime hours. Models this morning show the overall intensity of the showers lowering as the line works across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Atmospheric energy to help the line maintain strength will continue to dwindle as it approaches Minnesota, and treks through the state. Due to this, do not be surprised to see low accumulation values as the line will be moving through rather quickly, and with overall precipitation intensity decaying as the line works on through, the model estimated values around a tenth of an inch may be likely.

Wind will still be a factor throughout the day regardless of how much rainfall we see. The system moving through will present a rather tight pressure gradient, a sign of overall system intensity. When presented with a tight pressure gradient, the wind moves faster at the surface, thus resulting in the breezy and gusty conditions we may experience today.

Before heading out the door this morning, it is recommended to bring in any outdoor furniture or seasonal decorations as wind gusts may exceed 40 mph in some spots today. Heading into this evening, the gusty conditions will still remain, but will slowly die down this evening.