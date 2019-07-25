STORMTEAM 3: RAIN RETURNS AS TEMPERATURES RISE

The clear skies and seasonal temperatures of the past few days have moved on to eastern United States. Starting tonight, the clouds, high temps, and humidity return. We are left with a chance of rain lasting through Monday, dotted with occasional storms.

Tonight and early tomorrow morning, increasing levels of moisture will allow for light and scattered showers to develop throughout the area. A cold front situated to our Northwest over the Dakotas will move through Friday, bringing with it the potential for strong storms to develop around mid day. As of now, Dodge and Olmsted County, as well as areas further north, sit under a marginal threat for severe weather on Friday.

If storms do develop, the main threats will be hail and gusting wind. Most of this threat is confined north of I-90, but rain could certainly be more widespread. This threat will last through early Saturday morning, when another round of storms could pop up along the front if there remains enough moisture in the air. High temperatures will sit in the low 80’s this weekend, with dew point temps in the mid to upper 60’s. Storm chances return on Sunday when a low pressure system moves into our area.