Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

STEM activities for kids this holiday season

Those with Sylvan Learning in Rochester show us how to keep your kids engaged when they're out of class for Thanksgiving Break.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 5:15 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Those with Sylvan Learning in Rochester show us how to keep your kids engaged when they're out of class for Thanksgiving Break.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Warm temps now before winter roars back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stem 2

Image

Stem 1

Image

Property Taxes

Image

Disaster Simulation

Image

Volunteers in North Iowa get in holiday spirit

Image

My Money: Difference between buying and leasing a vehicle

Image

North Iowa grocery store asking for help

Image

New entrepreneaurship program

Image

Salvation Army preparing for Thanksgiving

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Community Events