Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch - Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

STEAM festival gives wide variety of insight to students about future jobs

STEAM festival gives wide variety of insight to students about future jobs

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 9:48 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

OSAGE, Iowa- Picking a career when you when you are young isn’t an easy task to do. That’s why many schools are adopting science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics or STEAM. KIMT News three’s Brian Tabick spent Tuesday afternoon teaching kids how to be a television reporter.
“My name is Derrick Larrison and I’m at the steam festival.”
Being a newshound isn’t only about doing live reports on a daily basis.
“This is Zach and I’m at the STEAM festival.”
“Lauren Adams and I’m at the STEAM Festival with my BFF.”
You have to write and edit all of your stories.
“So I push “I”,” said Larrison.
When you are in first grade you have plenty of time to ponder your future. So Derrick and I made the rounds at the first Osage STEAM Festival.
“You does this work,” asked Derrick. “Well you are going to grab this wire and hold it and it makes different sounds.”
From learning science and technology to conservation.
“What bird has a beak like tweezers?” asked a county conservationist.
There are over 40 different stations students can visit to learn what’s needed in various careers they’d like to try including the job of television journalist.
“After all of the exhibits that we looked at do you still want to be a TV reporter,” Tabick asked Larrison.
“Yes, but also maybe a zoo keeper,” he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Tracking warmth and rain showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NIACC women's basketball earns two seed in NJCAA National Tournament

Image

Longtime Century coach Keith Kangas passes away

Image

Warming Center has Extended Hours

Image

Tracking Warming Temps and Rain, Rain, Rain.

Image

Veterans Home Project Moving Forward

Image

Calls Flooding in for Flood Insurance

Image

School Entrance Closed

Image

Golden Apple Award

Image

Warming center donations

Image

Cities ask residents to clear snow and ice from storm drains

Community Events