STEAM festival gives wide variety of insight to students about future jobs

OSAGE, Iowa- Picking a career when you when you are young isn’t an easy task to do. That’s why many schools are adopting science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics or STEAM. KIMT News three’s Brian Tabick spent Tuesday afternoon teaching kids how to be a television reporter.

“My name is Derrick Larrison and I’m at the steam festival.”

Being a newshound isn’t only about doing live reports on a daily basis.

“This is Zach and I’m at the STEAM festival.”

“Lauren Adams and I’m at the STEAM Festival with my BFF.”

You have to write and edit all of your stories.

“So I push “I”,” said Larrison.

When you are in first grade you have plenty of time to ponder your future. So Derrick and I made the rounds at the first Osage STEAM Festival.

“You does this work,” asked Derrick. “Well you are going to grab this wire and hold it and it makes different sounds.”

From learning science and technology to conservation.

“What bird has a beak like tweezers?” asked a county conservationist.

There are over 40 different stations students can visit to learn what’s needed in various careers they’d like to try including the job of television journalist.

“After all of the exhibits that we looked at do you still want to be a TV reporter,” Tabick asked Larrison.

“Yes, but also maybe a zoo keeper,” he said.