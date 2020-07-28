SPARK prepares to open its new location in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As some kids are heading back to school this week, others in Rochester can start playing at the children's museum again.

As you may know, SPARK is the new and improved Minnesota Children's Museum in Rochester located inside the Apache Mall. This week, they'll be opening phase 1 and offering private play dates 3 times a day. Director, Beth Sherden, explained guests can come in with a group of people that they feel comfortable with and play for 2 hours. Staff will be cleaning high touch areas, toys will be rotated out after every play date and the museum will be closed for an hour in between reservations to deep clean.

SPARK was supposed to have its grand opening earlier this summer, but like many other things, the pandemic threw a wrench in those plans. Sherden said she's happy it's finally here. "In our minds eye, we of course had a little bit different opening scenario planned where it could be a little bit bigger and heightened and many more people at a time," Sherden explained. "But we are so thrilled with out the space has turned out. We just want people to feel comfortable and safe, which they will be. Let us do the rest and just come and enjoy and play."

Sherden said it's important for the families to be able to come in to a brand new space, with new elements to learn and enjoy safely. She explained SPARK can be a good option if the hybrid model is in place this fall for Minnesota schools. "We've also been talking, should schools not be in session everyday for every child, we think that this is a great learning place to be able to come and help supplement some of those educational opportunities that may be missing from being in the face to face classroom everyday," said Sherden.

SPARK will be opening Thursday, July 30th for private play dates. You can schdeule a reservation on their website. Face masks are required for everyone over the age of 5. SPARK is planning to open phase 2 in early August.