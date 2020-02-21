SPARK is officially ready for construction at the Apache Mall

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The previous children's museum closed their doors earlier this week. The new site will now be located in the Apache Mall, under a new name too - SPARK.

Workers have already finished the demolition, so they're officially starting the construction. Executive Director, Beth Sherden, said the exhibits from the old location are all being donated to different locations, so everything inside SPARK will be brand new. She said the mall is the perfect place because it has a lot more accessibility. "The feedback has been tremendous. Everyone loves our new name and the graphic that goes along with it," explained Sherden. "They're very excited when they see the rendering of some of the exhibits that we're gonna have. When we talk through what's all gonna be there when we open, there is just tremendous excitement like 'let's get this done! We wanna come in and play.'"

Sherden said they're looking forward to opening the new location. "You see how big it is and for those who compare it to our other space, I think they're just gonna be amazed," said Sherden. "Through the outpouring of support that we receive from individual and business donations and foundations has just been overwhelming and we're so thankful that the belief and support in our mission is shining through in what we're being able to do here."

Sherden said the idea behind the new name SPARK is to let people know they want to inspire the children and ignite a spark in them. They plan to have the new location open sometime this summer.