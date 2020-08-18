S&P 500 closes at record high since pandemic

KIMT NEWS 3 - The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high today, the first time this has happened since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

The reason why this is drawing attention is because the S&P index includes a larger number of companies. Much more than the 30 stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial average. The thought being, the more companies, the better the picture of the economy.

Economics instructor Rayce Hardy says the S&P does give a little bit better look at how companies are doing, but the health of small businesses is the best way to tell how things are going.

"They're not ever going to be part of the S&P 500 because they're little sole proprietorships and partnerships run by a couple of people up to a few dozen people and they, the vast majority of them, are greatly struggling, across the whole country," said Hardy.

Hardy also thinks the reason big companies are posting gains is because of people spending their extra unemployment and stimulus checks.