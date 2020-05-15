The SOS Team at Mayo Clinic is helping the staff alleviate some of their stress during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The pandemic is taking it's toll on healthcare workers as many see the impacts of the virus firsthand. There's an initiative at Mayo Clinic that's helping them cope.

Support Our Staff, or the SOS Program, was created almost 5 years ago in hopes of doing just that... supporting the staff at the hospital."It has given me a deeper sense and meaning that each person contributes to the greater picture of helping Mayo Clinic navigate through COVID-19," explained Employee Well-Being Advisor, Bridget Berkland. Along with the doctors and nurses, there are other workers behind the scenes working tirelessly as well.

The SOS team is made up of a handful of members who deliver SOS boxes to various work units in the hospital to help alleviate some of that extra stress added on them during the pandemic. Chaplain at Mayo Clinic, Corinne Thul, said seeing how appreciative everyone is when they receive these boxes is what keeps this initiative going. "When staff read those signs and know they're appreciated and just have a moment to decompress off of unit and take a break from the stress, it's been very powerful," explained Thul.

Berkland said not only is it benefiting the staff, but also the ones they're caring for. "We know that we need to take care of our employees and Support Our Staff initiative is one of those ways we take care of our employees because we know that directly impacts our patient care as well," Berkland explained. The SOS team hopes this initiative is sending a powerful 'thank you' and encouraging messages to staff at Mayo Clinic.

If you would like to donate bags of individually wrapped chocolates, unopened boxes of granola bars, and unopened healthy snacks, you can contact well-being@mayo.edu.