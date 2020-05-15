Clear

The SOS Team at Mayo Clinic is helping the staff alleviate some of their stress during the pandemic

An initiative at Mayo Clinic is supporting the staff through meaningful messages.

Posted: May 15, 2020 9:56 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The pandemic is taking it's toll on healthcare workers as many see the impacts of the virus firsthand. There's an initiative at Mayo Clinic that's helping them cope.

Support Our Staff, or the SOS Program, was created almost 5 years ago in hopes of doing just that... supporting the staff at the hospital."It has given me a deeper sense and meaning that each person contributes to the greater picture of helping Mayo Clinic navigate through COVID-19," explained Employee Well-Being Advisor, Bridget Berkland. Along with the doctors and nurses, there are other workers behind the scenes working tirelessly as well.

The SOS team is made up of a handful of members who deliver SOS boxes to various work units in the hospital to help alleviate some of that extra stress added on them during the pandemic. Chaplain at Mayo Clinic, Corinne Thul, said seeing how appreciative everyone is when they receive these boxes is what keeps this initiative going. "When staff read those signs and know they're appreciated and just have a moment to decompress off of unit and take a break from the stress, it's been very powerful," explained Thul.

Berkland said not only is it benefiting the staff, but also the ones they're caring for. "We know that we need to take care of our employees and Support Our Staff initiative is one of those ways we take care of our employees because we know that directly impacts our patient care as well," Berkland explained. The SOS team hopes this initiative is sending a powerful 'thank you' and encouraging messages to staff at Mayo Clinic.

If you would like to donate bags of individually wrapped chocolates, unopened boxes of granola bars, and unopened healthy snacks, you can contact well-being@mayo.edu.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 14240

Reported Deaths: 692
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin4674449
Stearns16419
Nobles13422
Ramsey128761
Anoka72638
Dakota62317
Olmsted4179
Kandiyohi3941
Washington30518
Clay27918
Scott2071
Rice1972
Wright1401
Sherburne1351
Benton1172
Martin1144
Carver1052
St. Louis10012
Steele920
Pine820
Blue Earth760
Winona7515
Carlton660
Polk552
Freeborn550
Mower540
Cottonwood520
Todd460
Itasca424
Otter Tail350
Jackson340
Watonwan330
Le Sueur331
Becker310
Murray300
Dodge300
Goodhue290
Nicollet282
Chippewa270
Chisago271
Lyon250
Crow Wing251
Unassigned249
Meeker240
Morrison230
Rock190
Waseca190
Douglas180
Fillmore171
Isanti160
Wabasha160
McLeod150
Faribault120
Wilkin113
Norman110
Swift110
Brown102
Kanabec90
Beltrami90
Pipestone90
Marshall80
Cass82
Mille Lacs81
Mahnomen51
Renville50
Pope50
Sibley40
Lincoln40
Wadena40
Traverse30
Koochiching30
Redwood30
Yellow Medicine30
Red Lake20
Big Stone20
Clearwater20
Aitkin20
Lac qui Parle20
Grant20
Houston20
Stevens10
Lake10
Pennington10
Kittson10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 14029

Reported Deaths: 336
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk276776
Woodbury211114
Black Hawk154829
Linn88269
Marshall7715
Dallas75710
Johnson5657
Muscatine51929
Tama35015
Wapello3502
Crawford3361
Louisa3043
Scott2978
Dubuque24910
Jasper24111
Washington1638
Pottawattamie1512
Sioux1260
Allamakee1164
Buena Vista830
Poweshiek838
Plymouth780
Story731
Bremer635
Warren630
Clinton601
Henry441
Cedar421
Boone410
Des Moines391
Guthrie372
Benton371
Jones360
Clayton283
Iowa270
Buchanan260
Fayette250
Osceola250
Mahaska221
Shelby200
Marion190
Monroe181
Lee180
Winneshiek180
Grundy170
Harrison170
Lyon160
Cerro Gordo150
Monona150
Madison141
Davis130
Butler130
Webster131
Greene130
Howard120
Delaware110
Audubon111
Clarke110
Hamilton110
Hardin110
Page100
Clay100
Floyd101
Unassigned100
Jefferson100
Keokuk90
Mills90
Van Buren80
Jackson80
Carroll80
Cherokee80
Chickasaw70
Appanoose73
Franklin70
Wright70
Humboldt70
Dickinson60
Winnebago60
Montgomery50
Adair40
Sac40
Mitchell40
Ida40
Hancock30
Pocahontas30
Fremont30
Worth20
Kossuth20
Union10
Taylor10
Wayne10
Cass10
Calhoun10
Palo Alto10
Emmet10
Decatur00
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Rain returns for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

30 tagged prize walleyes wait to be caught in Clear Lake

Image

President Trump hopes there will be a vaccine by January

Image

Uniting Against Racism

Image

Clear masks will help the hearing impaired to read visual cues

Image

Salons reopen in IA, stylists see a rush

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/15

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/15

Image

Covid-19 transmission at house party

Image

New nurses graduating with pinning ceremony

Image

Coronavirus impact on retail

Community Events