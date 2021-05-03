SMART transit to resume collecting fares in July

SMART transit will resume collecting fares July 6.
The announcement made Monday said the previous rates will remain the same.
Monthly Bus Passes
Monthly Deviated Route Pass – Adult $35.00
Monthly Deviated Route Pass – Senior/Student $30.00
* Prorated amount for passes purchased on 15th (or later) of each month
Tokens
Student - $1.00
Deviated Route - $2.00
Demand Response - $2.50
Demand Response County - $3.00
** County wide service – Outside City Limits
Austin-Albert Lea Shuttle - $3.50
Mankato Circle Run (Waseca) - $4.50
* Children five and under will remain free of charge with paid adult