SMART buses help passengers social distance

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're catching a ride on Southern Minnesota Area Rural Transit your experience will look a little different starting Monday.

The bus company is helping riders social-distance with the goal of keeping every passenger healthy during this time.

General transit manager Kirk Kuchera says there will be fewer seats available to riders since there are now barricades on every other seat on the route buses.

While there may be fewer seats SMART transit says its ridership has decreased dramatically due to the stay-at-home order.

With about a 75% drop in ridership there will still be plenty of seats left for risers. The company says at the end of the day it's trying to abide by CDC guidelines and keep passengers healthy.

Kuchera said, "It's important for us to make sure that our passengers, when they get on the bus, they're sitting within the guidelines that the CDC is setting forth and hopefully that will help them reduce possible infection rates and things like that."

The Demand Response vehicles will have the same seats available although the seat behind the driver of those vehicles will also be taped off.