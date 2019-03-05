SMART Transit routes impacted during winter weather

AUSTIN, Minn.- KIMT will continue to follow, the consolidation of some services between albert lea and Austin Mayo Clinic Health System Campuses.

To help ease the transition, SMART transit started offering bus routes earlier this year between campuses. The weather is leaving some patients still stranded at their home.

SMART transit operator manager Kirk Kuchera says in the month of January they were off to a great start.

Last month snow caused the bus to cancel and shorten some routes.

“We don't like to, but we understand that people rely on us to get to work, appointment and different things but it's not something we like to do,” he said.

It’s not just cancellations that they battling. It’s also the after affects of the winter weather, creating narrow streets.

“It's extremely challenging for our bus drivers to try to maneuver through those streets,” he added. “We might have shut it down some days but we at least got people back and forth to where they needed to be.”