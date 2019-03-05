Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

SMART Transit routes impacted during winter weather

The Smart Transit routes intended to lessen the impact of Mayo Clinic's consolidation plan have been shortened or cancelled altogether due to the severe winter.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 6:29 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

AUSTIN, Minn.- KIMT will continue to follow, the consolidation of some services between albert lea and Austin Mayo Clinic Health System Campuses.
To help ease the transition, SMART transit started offering bus routes earlier this year between campuses. The weather is leaving some patients still stranded at their home.
SMART transit operator manager Kirk Kuchera says in the month of January they were off to a great start.
Last month snow caused the bus to cancel and shorten some routes.

“We don't like to, but we understand that people rely on us to get to work, appointment and different things but it's not something we like to do,” he said.

It’s not just cancellations that they battling. It’s also the after affects of the winter weather, creating narrow streets.

“It's extremely challenging for our bus drivers to try to maneuver through those streets,” he added. “We might have shut it down some days but we at least got people back and forth to where they needed to be.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -10°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -5°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -7°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -12°
We continue to track below average temps and a messy weekend ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Walz announces clean energy plan

Image

Clear Lake Boys Writing History

Image

Golden Apple Award

Image

Fentanyl Fells Law Officer

Image

Hy-Vee Distribution Center

Image

Tracking A Little Snow Here, Sunshine There, and A Messy Weekend Storm

Image

School principals discuss snow day relief billl

Image

Actor's untimely death raises awareness about stroke symptoms

Image

Smart Transit routes impacted by the winter weather

Image

Library built to double as a storm shelter

Community Events