SMACK Helps Pass Along Positivity This Holiday Season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With coronavirus changing the way many are celebrating Thanksgiving this year, one Iowan is making it her business to help people stay connected this holiday season.

Michelle Stricker of Cedar Falls founded SMACK earlier this year when the pandemic first reached the United States. SMACK, which is an acronym for "Spreading Messages of Affirmation, Compassion, and Kindness," bundles packs of uplifting hand-written notes you can share with friends and family.

Stricker says she receives dozens of stories ever day about the impact these cards make on people's lives, including today on Thanksgiving.

"This morning, somebody sent me a picture," Stricker said. " They started their Thanksgiving day off with their kids writing on SMACK cards and giving them to people they're thankful for. So I thought that was a really cool thing that I saw come through."

Stricker says it's amazing how a 4x4 card can make such a difference is someone's life. If you're interested in learning more about SMACK packs, you can find more information here.