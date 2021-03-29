SEMCIL is helping people who live with disabilities break down their barriers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The pandemic has forced a lot of us to be more independent, but for people living with a disability, that might not be the easiest task. Now, one non-profit is helping Minnesotans get their freedom back.

Over the past few years, South Eastern Minnesota Center for Independent Living, or SEMCIL, has built hundreds of ramps for people all over the area. Dan Matheson was diagnosed with a disease that put him in a wheelchair 3 years ago. The first year of that, he needed help just to be able to leave his house. His wife said that sent him into a depression until he was introduced to SEMCIL. A couple years ago, the non-profit built him a ramp to get out his front door. Matheson said being able to do the little things again has been a blessing. "Well it made me feel a lot better because of the freedom to get out," he explained. "I can go out in the yard, I can go down to the patio and sit by the campfire with everybody. It gives me freedom."

The access supervisor of SEMCIL, Rob Weigel, was working on a roof in 2008 when he fell off and became paralyzed. Now, he's able to combine his background of construction with his accident and help people going through similar situations. "The feeling you get from the individuals that you're building these ramps for and setting these ramps up for is unbelievable," he explained. "The smile on people's faces and it just makes people feel good. And in turn, that makes us feel good and we have a lot of fun doing it."

SEMCIL builds 20 to 30 of these ramps every year, but they can't do without the help of the community. So if you're interested in getting your hands dirty, you can click here to learn more.