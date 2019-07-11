KASSON, Minn. - The SEMCAC food shelves in Kasson, Preston, Rushford, and Caledonia are hoping to raise some extra funds in the month of July.

They're participating in the Open Your Hearts campaign, where donations made in July will be matched by campaign sponsors.

"we do rely about 90% on donations. The misconception is that we are government funded or state funded and we really aren't. We rely on donations from the community," Kim Klejeski, Food Shelf Manager of the Kasson SEMCAC food shelf, said.

The extra funds raised this month will also help the pantry provide healthier options to the community members that come in for help.

"When we are out of produce, people actually do request that we get some. And it's very touch and go if we can get it, we get it when it's available," Klejeski said.

Together, the four food shelves served over 1,200 people last year.

To learn more about the Open Your Heart campaign and how to donate, click here.