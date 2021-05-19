SEMAC gives over $115,000 to SE Minnesota arts groups

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) has awarded $115,330 in grants to 26 applicants in eight counties.

SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature.

2021 grant recipients are:

Dodge County

Mantorville Art Guild received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Summer Art Camp 2021.

Mantorville Theatre Company received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for Lizzie: A Musical and Artistic Extravaganza!

Fillmore County

Lanesboro Arts Center received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for “Disrupting the Binding” - Rural Racial Justice.

Goodhue County

Cannon Arts Board received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for Mural Arts Project.

Hispanic Outreach Program of Goodhue County received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Hispanic Heritage Festival 2021.

Zumbrota Area Arts Council received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for Zumbro Summer Music in the Park.

Houston County

Mainspring received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for “Small Town Saturday Night” Concert Series.

Southeast Minnesota Bluegrass Association received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for August Bluegrass festival & Workshop.

Mower County

Austin Area Commission for the Arts received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Live Music at the Austin ArtWorks Festival.

Austin Culture & Arts Commission received a $5,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Crowd Sourced Metal Sculpture at 4th Ave Fest.

Olmsted County

Celebration of a City received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for Rochesterfest Youth + Community Arts Projects.

City of Rochester Music Department received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for 2021 Global Music Mini-Residencies.

Med City Arts Festival received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Regional Arts Festival for Visual & Performing Art.

Rochester Civic Theatre Company received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for Sponsorship of Always Patsy Cline.

Southeast Minnesota Federation Music Club received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for SE MN FMC Festival 2022.

Southeastern Minnesota Youth Orchestras received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Professional Coaching for Youth Musicians.

Rice County

Northfield Arts Guild received a $1,185 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Young People's Theater Workshop (YPTW).

Northfield Community Education received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for Books & Stars 2021.

Northfield Healthy Community Initiative received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for A New Day.

Northfield Troubadours received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for Continuing to Share Men's Choral Music to Special Audiences.

South Central Minnesota Studio ArTour received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for South Central Minnesota Studio Art Tour 2021.

Winona County

Frozen River Film Festival received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Teen Documentary Intensive.

Minnesota Marine Art Museum received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for David Bowen: The Journey.