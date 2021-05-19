SEMAC gives over $115,000 to SE Minnesota arts groups

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) has awarded $115,330 in grants to 26 applicants in eight counties.
SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature.
2021 grant recipients are:
Dodge County
Mantorville Art Guild received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Summer Art Camp 2021.
Mantorville Theatre Company received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for Lizzie: A Musical and Artistic Extravaganza!
Fillmore County
Lanesboro Arts Center received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for “Disrupting the Binding” - Rural Racial Justice.
Goodhue County
Cannon Arts Board received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for Mural Arts Project.
Hispanic Outreach Program of Goodhue County received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Hispanic Heritage Festival 2021.
Zumbrota Area Arts Council received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for Zumbro Summer Music in the Park.
Houston County
Mainspring received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for “Small Town Saturday Night” Concert Series.
Southeast Minnesota Bluegrass Association received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for August Bluegrass festival & Workshop.
Mower County
Austin Area Commission for the Arts received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Live Music at the Austin ArtWorks Festival.
Austin Culture & Arts Commission received a $5,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Crowd Sourced Metal Sculpture at 4th Ave Fest.
Olmsted County
Celebration of a City received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for Rochesterfest Youth + Community Arts Projects.
City of Rochester Music Department received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for 2021 Global Music Mini-Residencies.
Med City Arts Festival received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Regional Arts Festival for Visual & Performing Art.
Rochester Civic Theatre Company received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for Sponsorship of Always Patsy Cline.
Southeast Minnesota Federation Music Club received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for SE MN FMC Festival 2022.
Southeastern Minnesota Youth Orchestras received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Professional Coaching for Youth Musicians.
Rice County
Northfield Arts Guild received a $1,185 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Young People's Theater Workshop (YPTW).
Northfield Community Education received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for Books & Stars 2021.
Northfield Healthy Community Initiative received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for A New Day.
Northfield Troubadours received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for Continuing to Share Men's Choral Music to Special Audiences.
South Central Minnesota Studio ArTour received a $3,000 Programming Grant for Arts Organizations grant for South Central Minnesota Studio Art Tour 2021.
Winona County
Frozen River Film Festival received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Teen Documentary Intensive.
Minnesota Marine Art Museum received a $6,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for David Bowen: The Journey.