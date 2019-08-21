Clear
SEMAC awards over $90,000 in arts grants

Organizations in seven counties receive support.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 2:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - $91,070 has been awarded to 23 individuals and arts agencies throughout southeastern Minnesota.

The money from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) includes seven Emerging Artist grants for $17,070, ten Advancing Artist grants for $50,000, and six General Operating Support grants to arts organizations for $24,000.

The grant recipients are:

Freeborn County
• Albert Lea Community Band received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Goodhue County
• Deb Lee Carson received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Wild and Untethered Exhibition.
• Becky Jokela received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Sogn Valley - Painting the Little Cannon Watershed.
• Bells of the Bluffs Handbell Ensemble received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Mower County
• Miranda Moen received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Watercolors: Re-imagining Main Street Businesses.
• Austin Symphony Orchestra received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Olmsted County
• Joy Blewett received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for VAST.
• Ayub HajiOmar received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Practicing Unity.
• David Kassler received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Research/Composition of Cantata about MN Refugees.
• Kieran McDonnell received a $2125 Emerging Artist grant for Scrupulosity.
• Ruth Mikos received a $2445 Emerging Artist grant for Finding Connection in Collecting.
• Suzanne Szucs received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Breathing in Place exhibition.
• Tianyao Xie received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Scenes from Childhood.
• Rochester Chamber Music Society received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.
• Rochester Community Band received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.
• Rochester Repertory Theatre received a $4,000 General Operating Support grant for Staffing & Salaries.

Rice County
• Kate McGrogan received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for I Am Minnesota.
• Wendy Placko received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for The Dinner Party.

Steele County
• Andrea Arnold received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Exploring Hometown Sensibilities.

Winona County
• Dante DeGrazia received a $2,500 Emerging Artist grant for Fantomina: Music Production.
• Lee Gundersheimer received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Can't Dance.
• Teresa Schumaker received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Spray Glazing Effects on Porcelain Altered Forms.
• Jonathan Swanson received a $5,000 Advancing Artist grant for Winona Characters: Portrait Photography Exhibition.

