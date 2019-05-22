SEMAC awards over $250,000 in arts grants

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) is announcing $269,205 worth of grants for schools and non-profit agencies.
The money is going to 42 groups throughout SEMAC’s 11 county region:
Dodge County
• Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools, a $2,950 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for K-M Presents Farmer Jason.
• Mantorville Art Guild, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for 2019 Summer Youth Art Camps.
• Mantorville Theatre Company, a $2,800 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Youth Summer Melodrama Camps 2019.
Fillmore County
• Chatfield Center for the Arts, a $3,000 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for Chosen Bean Concert Series.
• Dreamery Rural Arts Initiative, a $3,000 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for Summer Performance Series 2019.
• History Alive Lanesboro, a $8,800 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Pop-up Plays: Founding Laneboro 1869.
• Peterson Committee for the Arts, a $3,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Summer Music Series.
• Rushford Area Society of the Arts, a $3,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Summer Musical 2019 "The Wizard of Oz".
Goodhue County
• Hispanic Outreach Program of Goodhue County, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Hispanic Heritage Festival.
• Pine Area People for the Arts, a $3,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Live Community Theatre Production "A Steampunk Christmas Carol".
• Sheldon Theatre of the Performing Arts, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Community Performance Residencies 1019-20 Season.
• Zumbrota Area Arts Council, a $3,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Zumbrota Summer Music and Youth Arts Festival.
Houston County
• Houston Area Chamber of Commerce, a $2,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Lawn Chair Concert Series 2019.
• Southeast Minnesota Bluegrass Association, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for 1 day workshop 4 day festival 11 bands.
Mower County
• Austin Symphony Orchestra, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Season 63 - Symphonic Magic.
• Riverland Community College, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Our Austin, Our America: Celebrating Diversity.
Olmsted County
• Choral Arts Ensemble, a $3,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Choral Arts Ensemble Outreach Quartet.
• Dover Eyota Music Association, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for 2019 SE MN a Cappella Workshops.
• Eyota Days Committee, a $1,720 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for Prairie Fire Theatre "Jack and the Beanstalk."
• Rochester Art Ensemble, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Day of the Dead Poets Slam 2019.
• Rochester Civic Theatre, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Civic Summer Conservatory.
• Rochester Male Chorus, a $3,000 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for The Gifts of Christmas.
• Rochester Repertory Theatre, a $3,000 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for Production of Play "Wandaleria".
• ROCKchester, a $9,370 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for ROCKchester Youth Music and Art Festival 2019.
• Sing Out Loud, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Youth Chorals Arts and Scholarship Program.
• Southeast Minnesota Federation Music Club, a $3,000 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for Federation Festival 2020.
• Southeastern Minnesota Youth Orchestras, a $6,775 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Professional Coaching for Youth Orchestra.
• Ye Olde Opera House, a $3,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for The Artistic Use of Modern LED Stage Lighting.
• Zumbro Valley Health Center, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Creating Healing Environments within Mental Health.
Rice County
• Bridge Chamber Music Festival, a $2,800 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for Chamber Music Festival 2019.
• Cannon Valley Regional Orchestra, a $8,775 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for 40th Anniversary Celebration Concert.
• Faribault Parks & Recreation, a $6,710 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for 132nd Annual Concert in the Park series.
• Friends and Foundation of the Northfield Public Library, a $7,950 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Hispanic Heritage Celebration 2019.
• Northfield Community Services, a $3,000 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for Books & Stars 2019.
• South Central Minnesota Studio ArTour, a $3,000 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for South Central Minnesota Studio ArtTour 2019.
• Vintage Band Festival, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Band Festival August 2019.
Wabasha County
• Lake City Area Arts, a $3,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for New Art and Culture Center.
• Renewing the Countryside, a $8,895 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Nature: A Walking Play.
Winona County
• Friends of Whitewater State Park, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Theater in the Park.
• Saint Mary's University of Minnesota Performance Center, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Driftless Dance Festival.
• Winona County Historical Society, a $7,660 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for The Art of Fine Furniture 2019.
• Winona Dakota Unity Alliance, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for 2019 Great Dakota Gathering and Wacipi (Powwow).
