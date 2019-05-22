Clear

SEMAC awards over $250,000 in arts grants

Money goes to 42 groups in 11 SE Minnesota counties.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 4:18 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) is announcing $269,205 worth of grants for schools and non-profit agencies.

The money is going to 42 groups throughout SEMAC’s 11 county region:

Dodge County
• Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools, a $2,950 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for K-M Presents Farmer Jason.
• Mantorville Art Guild, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for 2019 Summer Youth Art Camps.
• Mantorville Theatre Company, a $2,800 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Youth Summer Melodrama Camps 2019.

Fillmore County
• Chatfield Center for the Arts, a $3,000 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for Chosen Bean Concert Series.
• Dreamery Rural Arts Initiative, a $3,000 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for Summer Performance Series 2019.
• History Alive Lanesboro, a $8,800 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Pop-up Plays: Founding Laneboro 1869.
• Peterson Committee for the Arts, a $3,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Summer Music Series.
• Rushford Area Society of the Arts, a $3,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Summer Musical 2019 "The Wizard of Oz".

Goodhue County
• Hispanic Outreach Program of Goodhue County, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Hispanic Heritage Festival.
• Pine Area People for the Arts, a $3,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Live Community Theatre Production "A Steampunk Christmas Carol".
• Sheldon Theatre of the Performing Arts, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Community Performance Residencies 1019-20 Season.
• Zumbrota Area Arts Council, a $3,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Zumbrota Summer Music and Youth Arts Festival.

Houston County
• Houston Area Chamber of Commerce, a $2,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Lawn Chair Concert Series 2019.
• Southeast Minnesota Bluegrass Association, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for 1 day workshop 4 day festival 11 bands.

Mower County
• Austin Symphony Orchestra, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Season 63 - Symphonic Magic.
• Riverland Community College, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Our Austin, Our America: Celebrating Diversity.

Olmsted County
• Choral Arts Ensemble, a $3,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Choral Arts Ensemble Outreach Quartet.
• Dover Eyota Music Association, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for 2019 SE MN a Cappella Workshops.
• Eyota Days Committee, a $1,720 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for Prairie Fire Theatre "Jack and the Beanstalk."
• Rochester Art Ensemble, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Day of the Dead Poets Slam 2019.
• Rochester Civic Theatre, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Civic Summer Conservatory.
• Rochester Male Chorus, a $3,000 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for The Gifts of Christmas.
• Rochester Repertory Theatre, a $3,000 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for Production of Play "Wandaleria".
• ROCKchester, a $9,370 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for ROCKchester Youth Music and Art Festival 2019.
• Sing Out Loud, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Youth Chorals Arts and Scholarship Program.
• Southeast Minnesota Federation Music Club, a $3,000 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for Federation Festival 2020.
• Southeastern Minnesota Youth Orchestras, a $6,775 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Professional Coaching for Youth Orchestra.
• Ye Olde Opera House, a $3,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for The Artistic Use of Modern LED Stage Lighting.
• Zumbro Valley Health Center, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Creating Healing Environments within Mental Health.

Rice County
• Bridge Chamber Music Festival, a $2,800 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for Chamber Music Festival 2019.
• Cannon Valley Regional Orchestra, a $8,775 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for 40th Anniversary Celebration Concert.
• Faribault Parks & Recreation, a $6,710 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for 132nd Annual Concert in the Park series.
• Friends and Foundation of the Northfield Public Library, a $7,950 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Hispanic Heritage Celebration 2019.
• Northfield Community Services, a $3,000 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for Books & Stars 2019.
• South Central Minnesota Studio ArTour, a $3,000 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for South Central Minnesota Studio ArtTour 2019.
• Vintage Band Festival, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Band Festival August 2019.

Wabasha County
• Lake City Area Arts, a $3,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for New Art and Culture Center.
• Renewing the Countryside, a $8,895 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Nature: A Walking Play.

Winona County
• Friends of Whitewater State Park, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Theater in the Park.
• Saint Mary's University of Minnesota Performance Center, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Driftless Dance Festival.
• Winona County Historical Society, a $7,660 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for The Art of Fine Furniture 2019.
• Winona Dakota Unity Alliance, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for 2019 Great Dakota Gathering and Wacipi (Powwow).

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 65°
Tracking slowly clearing skies today and temps returning to normal.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Bike Share program in LeRoy

Image

High winds cause concerns for drivers

Image

Device that forced evacuation of Rochester police precinct was not explosive

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain & Returning Sunshine

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/21

Image

RPD talks bomb scare

Image

Wastewater treatment plant moratorium

Image

Inclement weather compensation plan

Image

Chris' Reality Graphics

Image

Utility rates going up in Mason City

Community Events