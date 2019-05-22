SEMAC awards over $250,000 in arts grants

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) is announcing $269,205 worth of grants for schools and non-profit agencies.

The money is going to 42 groups throughout SEMAC’s 11 county region:

Dodge County

• Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools, a $2,950 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for K-M Presents Farmer Jason.

• Mantorville Art Guild, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for 2019 Summer Youth Art Camps.

• Mantorville Theatre Company, a $2,800 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Youth Summer Melodrama Camps 2019.

Fillmore County

• Chatfield Center for the Arts, a $3,000 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for Chosen Bean Concert Series.

• Dreamery Rural Arts Initiative, a $3,000 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for Summer Performance Series 2019.

• History Alive Lanesboro, a $8,800 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Pop-up Plays: Founding Laneboro 1869.

• Peterson Committee for the Arts, a $3,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Summer Music Series.

• Rushford Area Society of the Arts, a $3,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Summer Musical 2019 "The Wizard of Oz".

Goodhue County

• Hispanic Outreach Program of Goodhue County, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Hispanic Heritage Festival.

• Pine Area People for the Arts, a $3,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Live Community Theatre Production "A Steampunk Christmas Carol".

• Sheldon Theatre of the Performing Arts, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Community Performance Residencies 1019-20 Season.

• Zumbrota Area Arts Council, a $3,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Zumbrota Summer Music and Youth Arts Festival.

Houston County

• Houston Area Chamber of Commerce, a $2,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for Lawn Chair Concert Series 2019.

• Southeast Minnesota Bluegrass Association, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for 1 day workshop 4 day festival 11 bands.

Mower County

• Austin Symphony Orchestra, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Season 63 - Symphonic Magic.

• Riverland Community College, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Our Austin, Our America: Celebrating Diversity.

Olmsted County

• Choral Arts Ensemble, a $3,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Choral Arts Ensemble Outreach Quartet.

• Dover Eyota Music Association, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for 2019 SE MN a Cappella Workshops.

• Eyota Days Committee, a $1,720 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for Prairie Fire Theatre "Jack and the Beanstalk."

• Rochester Art Ensemble, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Day of the Dead Poets Slam 2019.

• Rochester Civic Theatre, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Civic Summer Conservatory.

• Rochester Male Chorus, a $3,000 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for The Gifts of Christmas.

• Rochester Repertory Theatre, a $3,000 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for Production of Play "Wandaleria".

• ROCKchester, a $9,370 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for ROCKchester Youth Music and Art Festival 2019.

• Sing Out Loud, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Youth Chorals Arts and Scholarship Program.

• Southeast Minnesota Federation Music Club, a $3,000 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for Federation Festival 2020.

• Southeastern Minnesota Youth Orchestras, a $6,775 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Professional Coaching for Youth Orchestra.

• Ye Olde Opera House, a $3,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for The Artistic Use of Modern LED Stage Lighting.

• Zumbro Valley Health Center, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Creating Healing Environments within Mental Health.

Rice County

• Bridge Chamber Music Festival, a $2,800 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for Chamber Music Festival 2019.

• Cannon Valley Regional Orchestra, a $8,775 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for 40th Anniversary Celebration Concert.

• Faribault Parks & Recreation, a $6,710 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for 132nd Annual Concert in the Park series.

• Friends and Foundation of the Northfield Public Library, a $7,950 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Hispanic Heritage Celebration 2019.

• Northfield Community Services, a $3,000 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for Books & Stars 2019.

• South Central Minnesota Studio ArTour, a $3,000 Presenter/Production Assistance grant for South Central Minnesota Studio ArtTour 2019.

• Vintage Band Festival, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Band Festival August 2019.

Wabasha County

• Lake City Area Arts, a $3,000 Small Towns/Rural Areas grant for New Art and Culture Center.

• Renewing the Countryside, a $8,895 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Nature: A Walking Play.

Winona County

• Friends of Whitewater State Park, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Theater in the Park.

• Saint Mary's University of Minnesota Performance Center, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for Driftless Dance Festival.

• Winona County Historical Society, a $7,660 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for The Art of Fine Furniture 2019.

• Winona Dakota Unity Alliance, a $10,000 Arts and Cultural Heritage grant for 2019 Great Dakota Gathering and Wacipi (Powwow).