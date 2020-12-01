SE Minnesota woman suffers serious injuries after items flew out from vehicle in front of her

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Some items flying out the back of a vehicle resulted in serious injuries to a 49-year-old woman.

The sheriff's office said it happened Monday at 5:16 p.m. in the 9100 block of 75th St. in Newhaven Township.

Vicki Sloane, of Pine Island, was driving westbound when a hunting blind and some chairs flew out from the truck in front of her.

She swerved to miss the items before the vehicle went into the ditch and rolled.

She was taken to St. Marys Hospital with serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.