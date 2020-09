OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 54-year-old woman is out more than $40,000 after sending a money order and gift cards.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the woman met a man online who said he was a diamond buyer and needed financial help at the beginning of August.

She sent him $42,000 worth of money order and gift cards.

The bank thought it was suspicious and called the victim, who then called 911.