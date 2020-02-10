Clear
SE Minnesota woman gets jail time for cashing a stolen check

Emmajoe Yocum
Houston woman also gets probation and must pay restitutuion.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 2:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PRESTON, Minn. A Houston County woman gets jail time for cashing a stolen check in Fillmore County.

Emmajoe Elizabeth Yocum, 20 of Houston, pleaded guilty in December 2019 to one count of check forgery. Authorities say that while working at the Sauer Memorial Home in Winona, Yocum stole checks from one of the residents of the care facility and cashed them at Marine Credit Union in Rushford.

Investigators say there is security video of Yocum cashing the checks.

She was sentenced Monday to 14 days in jail and 10 years of supervised probation. Yocum must also pay $4,000 in restitution.

