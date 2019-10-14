Clear

SE Minnesota woman facing charges for allegedly hitting boyfriend with beer bottle

A 20-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly smashed a beer bottler on her boyfriend’s head.

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 11:16 AM

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A 20-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly smashed a beer bottler on her boyfriend’s head.

Kayla Peterson, of Stewartville, is facing charges of second-degree assault, misdemeanor assault and underage drinking in relation to an incident early Saturday morning.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Peterson and her boyfriend were arguing when she hit him with a bottle. The man suffered severe lacerations to his head and neck and was taken to St. Marys hospital by ambulance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Warmer weather is set to return this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: The importance of emergency funds

Image

Alexander Weiss retrial starts Monday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast -Monday

Image

Recruiting the new generation of 4-H

Image

Phase one of Beach Enhancement project underway

Image

Eyota's volunteer fire department set to get new equipment

Image

Lake Zumbro dredging project almost done

Image

Weather forecast 10/12 2

Image

Learning about sound therapy

Image

Lourdes boys soccer advances to 1A semifinal

Community Events