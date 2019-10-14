STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A 20-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly smashed a beer bottler on her boyfriend’s head.
Kayla Peterson, of Stewartville, is facing charges of second-degree assault, misdemeanor assault and underage drinking in relation to an incident early Saturday morning.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Peterson and her boyfriend were arguing when she hit him with a bottle. The man suffered severe lacerations to his head and neck and was taken to St. Marys hospital by ambulance.
Related Content
- SE Minnesota woman facing charges for allegedly hitting boyfriend with beer bottle
- Woman charged for allegedly harboring wanted SE Minnesota man
- Minnesota woman pleads guilty to boyfriend's death in YouTube stunt
- Sheriff: Woman upset about tow bill facing charges in SE Minnesota
- Sheriff: SE Minnesota man arrested for assault after allegedly chasing a woman with knife
- Carlsberg is working on beer bottles made of paper
- Austin man facing charges for allegedly slashing son's face
- Minnesota woman facing terrorism charge for campus fires
- Police: 16-year-old from Rochester charged for allegedly stabbing boyfriend in chest
- Southern Minnesota teacher charged for allegedly hitting student with meter stick
Scroll for more content...