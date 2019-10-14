SE Minnesota woman facing charges for allegedly hitting boyfriend with beer bottle

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A 20-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly smashed a beer bottler on her boyfriend’s head.

Kayla Peterson, of Stewartville, is facing charges of second-degree assault, misdemeanor assault and underage drinking in relation to an incident early Saturday morning.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Peterson and her boyfriend were arguing when she hit him with a bottle. The man suffered severe lacerations to his head and neck and was taken to St. Marys hospital by ambulance.