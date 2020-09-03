SE Minnesota restaurant suffers major damage after vehicle crashes into it

RED WING, Minn. - A southeastern Minnesota restaurant suffered significant damage after a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into it.

The Red Wing Police Department said the crash forced the building to be evacuated and the driver, whose name hasn't been released, was taken into custody.

The area where the crash occurred near Liberty's restaurant is closed pending assessment by a structural engineer. The Red Cross is helping the displaced tenants.

Police said they were responding to remove an unwanted individual on 21st St. when they met the vehicle, which was already traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash a short time later.

More information is expected to be released Thursday.