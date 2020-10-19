SE Minnesota man with potential severe injuries after truck crashes into tractor

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 75-year-old man had to be extracted from his vehicle with potentially severe injuries Friday after colliding with a tractor.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at 2:35 p.m. in the 10,000 block of Viola Rd. NE when a pickup driven by Jon Mundell, of Viola, crossed the centerline and hit a tractor pulling a gravity box full of corn.

The truck was destroyed and the tractor ended up on its side in the ditch.

The driver of the tractor was Kevin Hammel, 71, of Eyota.