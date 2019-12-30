Clear
SE Minnesota man who allegedly fled authorities on multiple occasions taken into custody

James Kenyon

A man arrested at gunpoint in October is in more trouble for allegedly fleeing from authorities again.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 10:10 AM

James Kenyon, 21, of Lanesboro was arrested this weekend on charges of fleeing after he was found at Microtel.

Authorities said the search for Kenyon began Friday after a reported domestic call at 1510 3rd Ave. NE in Rochester.

An ensuing pursuit was called off after the vehicle ran multiple red lights.

On Saturday, a deputy spotted a car with fogged over windows at a storage unit in Stewartville. The car, which had a male driver and a female passenger, took off northbound on Highway 63 at a high rate of speed and was swerving in and out of traffic.

The deputy stopped the chase. However, the car was located at 11:53 p.m. and Kenyon was found and arrested at Microtel.

Kenyon was arrested in October after a pursuit that involved a vehicle going into a ditch to avoid stop sticks before two people were arrested at gunpoint.

