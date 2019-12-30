SE Minnesota man who allegedly fled authorities on multiple occasions taken into custody

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A man arrested at gunpoint in October is in more trouble for allegedly fleeing from authorities again.

James Kenyon, 21, of Lanesboro was arrested this weekend on charges of fleeing after he was found at Microtel.

Authorities said the search for Kenyon began Friday after a reported domestic call at 1510 3rd Ave. NE in Rochester.

An ensuing pursuit was called off after the vehicle ran multiple red lights.

On Saturday, a deputy spotted a car with fogged over windows at a storage unit in Stewartville. The car, which had a male driver and a female passenger, took off northbound on Highway 63 at a high rate of speed and was swerving in and out of traffic.

The deputy stopped the chase. However, the car was located at 11:53 p.m. and Kenyon was found and arrested at Microtel.

Kenyon was arrested in October after a pursuit that involved a vehicle going into a ditch to avoid stop sticks before two people were arrested at gunpoint.