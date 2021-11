ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man wanted on a federal felony warrant was taken into custody near the government center.

James Johnson Jr., 42, of Eyota, was wanted for a probation violation stemming from an original charge of possession of a stolen handgun.

A deputy recognized the vehicles Johnson Jr. was driving and followed it into the government center parking lot prior to a high-risk stop.

Johnson Jr. was taken into custody without incident. He also has previous drug arrests in Olmsted County.