DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - A 30-year-old Byron man suffered life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash Tuesday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Tanner Lermon was eastbound on County Rd. 16 at Highway 57 when his 1999 Harley Davidson left the roadway.

He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at 8:40 p.m.