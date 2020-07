OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A 64-year-old southeastern Minnesota man was seriously injured Monday during a 1-vehicle accident.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Gary Zimmerman, of Eyota, was driving a Toyota Tundra when on Highway 42 in Viola Township when it hit an embankment and tree.

The crash happened at 6:51 p.m.

Zimmerman suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital.