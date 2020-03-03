SE Minnesota man sentenced to 17 years in prison after he was found with 55 pounds of meth

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man involved in one of the biggest drug busts in southeast Minnesota history will be going to federal prison for 17 years.

The United States Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that Steven Allen Lindquist, 30, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Tiffany Marie Gauthier, 24, was sentenced to five years for her role in distributing methamphetamine.

The two Rochester residents were in possession of 55 pounds of meth with a street value of around $300,000 ($6,000 per pound). The meth was concealed in a vehicle's fuel tank.

The meth was located in a vehicle at Gauthier's house in southwest Rochester on May 2, although a specific location was not released.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the DEA, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, and other members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team (VCET).