SE Minnesota man pleads guilty to killing his father

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - A 22-year-old man has admitted to killing his father after a dispute and has changed his plea to guilty.

Cole Sidney DeGroot, 22, of rural Cannon Falls, will be sentenced for murdering his father, 55-year-old Terry DeGroot, on Nov. 8.

According to court documents, On Aug. 27, 2020, the DeGroots were working together prior to an argument. DeGroote then left the jobe site and biked to his father's house where he retrieved a firearm from the basement.

He then went back to the worksite and fired the gun.

"I admit that the bullet hit the skid loader and then entered Terry DeGroot's body, causing his death," documents state.

DeGroot is pleading guilty to second-degree murder.