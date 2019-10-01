SE Minnesota man pleads guilty in Winneshiek County barn collision

DECORAH, Iowa – A man accused of deliberately crashing into a northeast Iowa livestock barn takes a plea deal.

Casey Daniel Knutson, 26 of Spring Grove, MN, was charged with 2nd degree criminal mischief but pleaded guilty to trespass. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Knutson drove onto private property in the 2300 block of County Road A15 on March 31, hit a fence post and grating, and then smashed into the barn.

Authorities say Knutson caused over $1,000 in damage.

He’s been given a deferred judgment and one year of unsupervised probation. Knutson must also pay a $315 civil penalty. If he satisfies all the terms of his probation, this conviction will be removed from Knutson’s record.