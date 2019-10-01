Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

SE Minnesota man pleads guilty in Winneshiek County barn collision

Takes plea deal for a lesser charge.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 12:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – A man accused of deliberately crashing into a northeast Iowa livestock barn takes a plea deal.

Casey Daniel Knutson, 26 of Spring Grove, MN, was charged with 2nd degree criminal mischief but pleaded guilty to trespass. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says Knutson drove onto private property in the 2300 block of County Road A15 on March 31, hit a fence post and grating, and then smashed into the barn.

Authorities say Knutson caused over $1,000 in damage.

He’s been given a deferred judgment and one year of unsupervised probation. Knutson must also pay a $315 civil penalty. If he satisfies all the terms of his probation, this conviction will be removed from Knutson’s record.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
We're tracking several rounds of showers and storms through Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Semi carrying livestock crashes

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Flash Flood Watches in effect due to heavy rain

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Livestock trailer fire shuts down part of I-90

Image

Cheerleading Showing their spirit

Image

Mabel-Canton's Morken notches 700th career win

Image

PM weather forecast Nelson

Image

Lourdes girls soccer defeats Kasson-Mantorville in rain-shortened game

Image

Dover-Eyota soars past Caledonia

Image

Talking affordable housing

Community Events