OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 36-year-old man died Wednesday after an accident on a farm.

Authorities said Nathan Holeegaard, of Elgin, was found by a family member. He was pinned under a corn picker after working on it in the shed.

The family used a forklift to lift it off of him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened in the 4300 block of 75th St. NE in Farmington Township.